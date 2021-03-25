Fans return to TD Garden for first time amid pandemic Thursday

Just over 2,000 fans will be able to watch the Boston Bruins game Thursday night followed by the Celtics this weekend in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Fans will be in the stands at the TD Garden Thursday night in the first major sporting event with spectators Massachusetts has seen since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Only about 2,200 people will be allowed in, representing 12% of the building’s capacity, per the limitations set in Phase 4, Step 1 of Massachusetts' reopening plan.

The limited number of fans will be able to watch the Boston Bruins face the New York Islanders starting at 7 p.m., followed by a Celtics game this weekend. The Bruins home game was postponed from March 23 for virus-related reasons, according to the NHL.

The stadium looks a little different now, with new 'Play It Safe' guidelines and protocols in place.

"We anticipate everyone is going to play by the rules, but we have some gentle reminders," TD Garden President Amy Latimer said. "We are going to hold people accountable because we know how important that is.”

The seats are in pods, hand sanitizer stations are scattered throughout and masks are required at all times. Fans will also have to use phones for their tickets, to order food and buy souvenirs. Bags are prohibited.

The stadium is also implementing new entry gates and designated "neighborhoods," and physically distanced exits. Anyone entering TD Garden must fill out the Play it Safe promise the day of event: www.tdgarden.com/checkin.