COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elvis Merzlikins recorded his second consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins 3-0 for their fourth win in five games.

Alexander Wennberg, Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash scored for Columbus.

Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak entered the game at 1:12 of the first period after Tukka Rask was inadvertently struck in the head by an elbow in the crease.

Halak stopped 24 shots in relief as the Bruins lost their second straight and were shut out for the first time this season.