BOSTON — The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Marcus Johansson to the Boston Bruins for a second-round pick this year and a fourth-round pick in 2020.

The Bruins approached the trade deadline looking to improve their scoring behind their top line.

They pick up a player in the 28-year-old Johansson who has appeared in 48 games with the Devils this season, totaling 12 goals and 15 assists.