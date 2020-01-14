PHILADELPHIA — Bruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at center ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-5 victory over Boston.

Travis Konecny scored in the fifth round of the shootout for Philadelphia, and Marchand lined up for his turn needing to score to keep the game going. The two-time All-Star charged toward the resting puck but barely nipped it as he skated past.

Officials met briefly before signaling that the game was over. Because Marchand made contact with the puck, it was considered a shot attempt.

Travis Sanheim scored twice in regulation for the Flyers, who rallied from a three-goal deficit.