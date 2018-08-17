PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On a hot summer day, it's nice to think about the ice, and to meet a few professional athletes who spend a lot of time on it.

Boston Bruins players and NESN personalities stopped in Portland, Maine as part of the 2018 Bruins Fan Fest New England Tour. Hundreds headed to the Hadlock Field parking lot to hang out, play games and meet the athletes.

This was Bruins Forward Noel Acciari's first time to downtown Portland, but he says he heard a lot of good things about it from his former Providence College teammate Jon Gillies, who is from South Portland. Acciari says he's having a blast meeting Mainers and other New Englanders who love the Black and Gold.

"It's unbelievable to see the different fans from around New England," says Acciari. "You meet all different types of fans that might not get to the game, but they're fans. It's just cool to see."

The Fan Fest heads to Arms Park In Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, August 18.

