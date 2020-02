NEW YORK — Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Patrice Bergeron each scored, and the Boston Bruins began a four-game road trip with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers.

Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves as Boston picked up its ninth win in 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad scored, but the Rangers’ four-game winning streak was snapped.

Alexandar Georgiev made his third start in a row for New York and had 31 saves.