ST. LOUIS — The Blues will play Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final without center Ivan Barbashev.

The NHL Department of Player safety suspended Barbashev for one game after an illegal check to the head on Bruins forward Marcus Johansson's in the first period of Game 5.

Johansson remained in the game.

No penalty was called during the game, but Barbashev was called for a hearing on Friday.

The Blues play Game 6 at home on Sunday.

