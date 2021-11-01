Bruins to play Flyers in NHL outdoor special in Lake Tahoe

The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers play on February 21. The Las Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche play on February 20.

STATELINE, Nevada — The NHL announced Monday it will host two outdoor games in February in Lake Tahoe.

Both games will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and bring the league’s total number of outdoor games to 32 since 2003.

The “NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe” two-game set will not feature fans and will be set on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort golf course. All four teams will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys.

It was already announced that the 2020 Winter Classic, which was to be played on Jan. 1 at Target Field between the Wild and Blues, had been postponed. Also canceled was the 2021 Stadium Series game, which was to be hosted by the Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina in February.

“We are delighted to announce the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe and can’t wait to get on site for what undoubtedly will be two thrilling games in a breathtaking setting,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “Ever since we began staging outdoor games in 2003 and made it a regular feature of our annual schedule in 2008, we have considered myriad non-stadium settings, but they always were rendered impractical because of the sheer volume of demand from our fans to attend. This season, unable to host our usual huge crowds at such events, we will continue our tradition of taking the game and our players back to their outdoor roots when the Avalanche meet the Golden Knights and the Bruins face the Flyers on an open-air rink at the spectacular Edgewood Tahoe Resort."

Bruins President Cam Neely said, "It is always an honor for the Bruins to be chosen to play in one of the NHL's premier events. Each time we have played outdoors it has been a great experience for our players and fans, and we expect Lake Tahoe to be the same. It promises to be a unique environment which will make for a great TV viewing experience."