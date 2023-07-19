x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

The Washington Commanders go into training camp with Sam Howell as their starting quarterback

Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. 

Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett. He also got some help when Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator fresh off the experienced coach winning the Super Bowl again with Kansas City. 

RELATED: Welcome to Washington: Eric Bieniemy introduced as new Commanders coordinator

It’s a pivotal year for the entire organization with new ownership taking over and changes expected after the season barring an overachieving performance.

The Washington Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 season that was split between three starting quarterbacks: Carson Wentz (2-5) Taylor Heinicke (5-3-1) and 2022 fifth round pick Howell (1-0).

Howell is the only name still on the roster ahead of the 2023 season, and he's joined in the quarterback room by  Brissett, a seven year veteran who started 11 games for Cleveland last year and has 48 career starts to his name.

The Josh Harris group is expected to take over ownership of The Washington Commanders from embattled team owner Dan Snyder. NFL owners are set to consider and potentially vote to approve the record $6.05 billion sale at a meeting July 20 in Minneapolis.

RELATED: NFL leaders schedule special meeting on Commanders sale

RELATED: Report: Jason Wright to stay with Commanders after ownership change

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out