The Washington Commanders go into training camp with Sam Howell as their starting quarterback

Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders go into a fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback.

Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett. He also got some help when Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator fresh off the experienced coach winning the Super Bowl again with Kansas City.

It’s a pivotal year for the entire organization with new ownership taking over and changes expected after the season barring an overachieving performance.

The Washington Commanders are coming off an 8-8-1 season that was split between three starting quarterbacks: Carson Wentz (2-5) Taylor Heinicke (5-3-1) and 2022 fifth round pick Howell (1-0).

Howell is the only name still on the roster ahead of the 2023 season, and he's joined in the quarterback room by Brissett, a seven year veteran who started 11 games for Cleveland last year and has 48 career starts to his name.