Tom Brady rookie card sells for more than $2.25 million at auction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A rookie card signed by one of the greatest in all of sports recently sold at auction for a price probably befitting for his career.
Lelands, a sports auction house, announced the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card just went for $2.25 million.
That's exactly $2,252,854.80, according to the auction site. It ranked eight-point-five out of 10 (the highest being gem-mint) overall, with an autograph score of nine.
Lelands says price set a "world record" for the most ever paid for a football card. The previous record -- another Brady rookie card -- reportedly sold last month for $1.32 million.
The Super Bowl LV champ, including all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starters, are set to return next season.
