Reports: Tom Brady to have 'minor' knee surgery

The Super Bowl MVP reportedly has experienced 'discomfort' in his knee throughout the season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Super Bowl LV MVP and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady will have a "minor" knee surgery, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says a source confirms Brady has played most of the season with "some discomfort" in his knee and will have it "cleaned up with surgery soon."

#Bucs QB Tom Brady played most of the season with some discomfort in the knee he'll have cleaned up with surgery soon, per source. Still won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 -- and celebrated (with a brace on) like it was his first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

The news was first reported Thursday by Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, and who also says Bucs head coach Bruce Arians described the surgery as a "clean up."

Ian Rapoport, a reporter for the NFL Network, added this injury happened during the season, not "on the boat," in reference to Wednesday's boat parade in celebration of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' historic Super Bowl win.

From an injury suffered during the season... not on the boat. 🛳 https://t.co/xX5KA8hNmc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2021

