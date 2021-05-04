Tom Brady visits Disney World, builds own lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The Super Bowl MVP followed teammate Rob Gronkowski, who traveled to Disney World in February.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tom Brady had a late celebration of his team's Super Bowl win Monday when he visited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent the day at the theme park to wrap up the Easter weekend.

Disney says Brady built his own lightsaber, drank blue and green milk, met popular Star Wars characters and rode Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The Super Bowl MVP wasn't the only Bucs player to visit Disney after the big game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Teammate Rob Gronkowski traveled to Disney World in February.

"The tradition, which has become an enduring part of the Super Bowl's history, began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the Disney commercial and visited Walt Disney World Resort following his team's Super Bowl victory," Disney wrote in a statement.

