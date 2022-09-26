Bucs to practice at Miami this week ahead of potential impact from Hurricane Ian

The team says there has been no change to Tampa Bay's game against Kansas City on Sunday night.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Miami this week to continue their practice sessions ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the team announced Monday.

The Bucs will leave Tampa on Tuesday and are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens on Wednesday. If necessary, the team will remain practicing at the training complex through the end of Week 4.

As of Monday, there has been no change to Tampa Bay's game against the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. However, the NFL, Bucs and local officials will continue to monitor the situation.

Tampa Bay played their first home game of the season on Sunday as the Bucs lost against the Green Bay Packers 14-12.

