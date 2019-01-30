PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you are a fan of watching the big game, the commercials, or the halftime show, everyone can come together for everyone’s favorite thing: food. Some of the NEWS CENTER Maine team have come up with some pretty tasty treats to serve on Super Bowl Sunday.

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Cameron O’Brien has both a sweet and savory gluen free, casein free, and dairy free treat to share:

GOOOat Cheese Stuffed Peppers (Gluten Free, Casein Free)

What you need:

1 ½ lbs mini bell peppers

1 tbsp honey

12 oz garlic and herbed seasoned chevre/ goat cheese

How to make:

Split and core mini bell peppers.

Stuff goat cheese into peppers

Drizzle honey on top

Top with herbs if desired. Enjoy!

GAME DAY MUDDY BUDDIES (Gluten Free, Casein Free, Soy Free)

What you need:

9 cups Rice Chex

½ cup Peanut Butter

¼ cup earth balance soy free buttery spread

1 cup enjoy life dairy free chocolate chips

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

How to make:

Put chex cereal in large bowl, set aside.

In a medium saucepan melt the peanut butter, chocolate chips, and butter on low heat until completely melted and smooth. Stir frequently

Take mixture off heat and add vanilla

Pour mixture over cereal and stir till coated

Pour cereal mixture inside a large ziplock bag and slowly add powdered sugar. Seal bag and shake well till all cereal is covered.

Spread mixture out on wax paper until dried and cooled. Enjoy!

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Shannon Moss’ pizza dip is sure to be a crowd favorite! Here’s how to make the dip:

Pizza Dip

What you’ll need:

One 8oz package of cream cheese

One jar of pizza sauce

One package of shredded cheese (whichever kind you prefer)

One package or stick of Pepperoni

Bag of Tortilla chips

How to make:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a pie plate

Cover cream cheese with pizza sauce (amount is up to you...to your liking)

Sprinkle cheese so it covers the top of pizza sauce

Place pepperoni on top of cheese. I like to overlap! If you’re using the stick pepperoni, you may want to microwave the slices to get some of the grease out.

Cook for 15 to 20 minutes until bubbly!

Dip your tortilla chips in and enjoy!

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Hannah Dineen has another dip alternative: Buffalo Cauliflower dip!

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

What you’ll need: