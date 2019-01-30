PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you are a fan of watching the big game, the commercials, or the halftime show, everyone can come together for everyone’s favorite thing: food. Some of the NEWS CENTER Maine team have come up with some pretty tasty treats to serve on Super Bowl Sunday. 

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Cameron O’Brien has both a sweet and savory gluen free, casein free, and dairy free treat to share:

GOOOat Cheese Stuffed Peppers (Gluten Free, Casein Free)

What you need:

  • 1 ½ lbs mini bell peppers
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 12 oz garlic and herbed seasoned chevre/ goat cheese

How to make:

  • Split and core mini bell peppers.
  • Stuff goat cheese into peppers
  • Drizzle honey on top
  • Top with herbs if desired. Enjoy!

GAME DAY MUDDY BUDDIES (Gluten Free, Casein Free, Soy Free)

What you need:

  • 9 cups Rice Chex
  • ½ cup Peanut Butter
  • ¼ cup earth balance soy free buttery spread
  • 1 cup enjoy life dairy free chocolate chips
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 ½ cups powdered sugar

How to make:

  • Put chex cereal in large bowl, set aside.
  • In a medium saucepan melt the peanut butter, chocolate chips, and butter on low heat until completely melted and smooth. Stir frequently
  • Take mixture off heat and add vanilla
  • Pour mixture over cereal and stir till coated
  • Pour cereal mixture inside a large ziplock bag and slowly add powdered sugar. Seal bag and shake well till all cereal is covered.
  • Spread mixture out on wax paper until dried and cooled. Enjoy!

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Shannon Moss’ pizza dip is sure to be a crowd favorite! Here’s how to make the dip:

Pizza Dip

What you’ll need:

  • One 8oz package of cream cheese
  • One jar of pizza sauce
  • One package of shredded cheese (whichever kind you prefer)
  • One package or stick of Pepperoni
  • Bag of Tortilla chips

How to make: 

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a pie plate
  • Cover cream cheese with pizza sauce (amount is up to you...to your liking)
  • Sprinkle cheese so it covers the top of pizza sauce
  • Place pepperoni on top of cheese. I like to overlap! If you’re using the stick pepperoni, you may want to microwave the slices to get some of the grease out.
  • Cook for 15 to 20 minutes until bubbly!
  • Dip your tortilla chips in and enjoy!

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Hannah Dineen has another dip alternative: Buffalo Cauliflower dip! 

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

What you’ll need: 

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • ¾ cup of gluten free baking flour
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt and ground pepper
  • 2 heads cauliflower, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • ½ cup hot pepper sauce

 

 

 

 