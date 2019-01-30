PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you are a fan of watching the big game, the commercials, or the halftime show, everyone can come together for everyone’s favorite thing: food. Some of the NEWS CENTER Maine team have come up with some pretty tasty treats to serve on Super Bowl Sunday.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Cameron O’Brien has both a sweet and savory gluen free, casein free, and dairy free treat to share:
GOOOat Cheese Stuffed Peppers (Gluten Free, Casein Free)
What you need:
- 1 ½ lbs mini bell peppers
- 1 tbsp honey
- 12 oz garlic and herbed seasoned chevre/ goat cheese
How to make:
- Split and core mini bell peppers.
- Stuff goat cheese into peppers
- Drizzle honey on top
- Top with herbs if desired. Enjoy!
GAME DAY MUDDY BUDDIES (Gluten Free, Casein Free, Soy Free)
What you need:
- 9 cups Rice Chex
- ½ cup Peanut Butter
- ¼ cup earth balance soy free buttery spread
- 1 cup enjoy life dairy free chocolate chips
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
How to make:
- Put chex cereal in large bowl, set aside.
- In a medium saucepan melt the peanut butter, chocolate chips, and butter on low heat until completely melted and smooth. Stir frequently
- Take mixture off heat and add vanilla
- Pour mixture over cereal and stir till coated
- Pour cereal mixture inside a large ziplock bag and slowly add powdered sugar. Seal bag and shake well till all cereal is covered.
- Spread mixture out on wax paper until dried and cooled. Enjoy!
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Shannon Moss’ pizza dip is sure to be a crowd favorite! Here’s how to make the dip:
Pizza Dip
What you’ll need:
- One 8oz package of cream cheese
- One jar of pizza sauce
- One package of shredded cheese (whichever kind you prefer)
- One package or stick of Pepperoni
- Bag of Tortilla chips
How to make:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Spread cream cheese on the bottom of a pie plate
- Cover cream cheese with pizza sauce (amount is up to you...to your liking)
- Sprinkle cheese so it covers the top of pizza sauce
- Place pepperoni on top of cheese. I like to overlap! If you’re using the stick pepperoni, you may want to microwave the slices to get some of the grease out.
- Cook for 15 to 20 minutes until bubbly!
- Dip your tortilla chips in and enjoy!
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Hannah Dineen has another dip alternative: Buffalo Cauliflower dip!
Buffalo Cauliflower Dip
What you’ll need:
- Olive oil cooking spray
- ¾ cup of gluten free baking flour
- 1 cup water
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and ground pepper
- 2 heads cauliflower, cut into bite-size pieces
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- ½ cup hot pepper sauce