ATLANTA — Before the big game, celebs and sports stars were gifted luxury items inside of one of hip hop’s favorite jewelry stores in Atlanta.

The Backstreet Boys, members of Maroon 5 , Jim Brown, Grant Show, Louis Gossett, Jr., Cress Williams, Nefessa Williams, Lucas Till and Kenya Moore received sponsored gifts from Pure CBD Oil, Sound of Sleep, Fit Farm, HEMPSmart, Pura Stills, Icebox Diamonds and Watches, MARS cosmetic watches, and lots more!

The overall value of the each bags is $15,000, and also included several amazing international vacations, clothing & apparel, jewelry & accessories, food, JCP Spirits, and health & beauty products.

We have a full description of the items in each celeb gift bag in the gallery below.

So how do celebs get to bring home the free swag? GBK reached out to celebs that confirmed they were heading to Atlanta to simply pick it up.

This happened in Buckhead inside Icebox Diamonds & Watches, one of the most popular jewelry stories in the country.

Some stars even dropped serious cash before leaving the store.

We spotted Migos star Offset, boxing star Adriene Bonner, comedian Michael Blackson, City Girls star Yung Miami, and all picked fancy gifts but also indulged in the stores.

Our cameras rolled as a sales assistant counted nearly $110,00 in cash from a celeb that wanted some serious bling.

