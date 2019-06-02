Read the full story at necn.com

BOSTON (NECN) — Despite a stern warning from the mayor not to throw anything at the duck boats, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's daughter was almost struck by a can at Tuesday's Super Bowl championship parade.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh had urged fans Monday not to throw beer at the duck boats.

His warning came after someone threw beer cans that hit both Red Sox manager Alex Cora and the World Series trophy during the team's victory parade three months ago.

But at least one fan clearly ignored that warning Tuesday, as what appeared to be a can was captured on video being thrown at Brady's duck boat, narrowly missing his daughter Vivian and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer's son before Brady caught it.

