ATLANTA — Bad luck or good luck? Even if you're not superstitious, most would call this New England Patriots confident.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross spotted a man at the Super Bowl Experience Tuesday with a Patriots tattoo, calling the team the Super Bowl LIII champs.

The tattoo is on the fan's arm.

Some commented on the post, shocked at this fan's courage to do so before the big game.

"Wow, can't wait to see how that turns out for him," one person said.

"This can turn out good or very bad for him," another person commented.

Whether you are a Patriots fan or not, until the clock runs out at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, we will all just have to wait and see what really happens.

New England will take on the Rams at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

