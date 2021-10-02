WATCH: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tosses Vince Lombardi Trophy to another boat during celebratory parade

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to celebrate a historic Super Bowl LV win, and they brought a special guest with them: the Lombardi Trophy.
After taking down the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Sunday night, the Bucs are ready to continue the celebration as they set sail down the Hillsborough River.
And what better way to celebrate another victory for the 'Champa Bay' area than to hold another celebratory boat parade?
Right now, your Super Bowl LV champs are getting ready to make their way from Armature Works to Sparkman Wharf to celebrate their victory with fans.
You can find a map of the parade route here.
Can't be there in person? You can follow along with us on-air, online or in the thread below!
LET'S GO BUCS!
3:45 p.m.: The party is still going on, just on land this time.
3:33 p.m.: Up close look at the daring Lombardi throw from Tom Brady during today's boat parade.
3:31 p.m.: Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin have arrived at the post-parade ceremony.
3:27 p.m.: What can he say? Brady looks comfortable with the Lombardi in his hands.
3:10 p.m.: The Bucs boats are making their way to a private ceremony
3:03 p.m.: Speeches are on deck for the Bucs at a private ceremony. Here's your line up.
2:58 p.m.: Yes, you read that right and can believe your eyes. Tom Brady tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy to another boat.
2:40 p.m.: You have to stay alert along the Super Bowl parade route.
2:34 p.m.: The first casualty of the Super Bowl championship parade appears to be wide receiver Chris Godwin's phone taking a swim in the Hillsborough River.
2:30 p.m.: Wide receiver Mike Evans salutes fans during the Buccaneers Super Bowl LV champs boat parade.
2:27 p.m.: What do you do when you win the Super Bowl? If your Bucs GM Jason Licht you give the fans a quick flex.
2:22 p.m.: Leonard Fournette is waving to fans as he makes his way along the Hillsborough River.
2:15 p.m.: Super Bowl celebrations are better on a boat. Just ask the Bucs.
2:10 p.m.: Just a 7 time Super Bowl champ waving to his supporters.
2:00 p.m.: Now, this is what a party boat looks like.
1:55 p.m.: Head coach Bruce Arians is coming through. The Bucs coach is now the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl at 68.
1:48 p.m.: Just a casual Wednesday when you get to catch a pass from the Rob Gronkowski boat.
1:39 p.m.: Looks like we found the boat we'd want to be on. Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Rob Gronkowski and Cam Brate are ready to celebrate a Super Bowl victory.
1:25 p.m.: We officially have a Lombardi Trophy spotting!
1:23 p.m.: Tom Brady has been spotted on the parade route. The 7 time Super Bowl champ and MVP is riding on a $2 million boat.
1:18 p.m.: Here they come! Just a couple of Super Bowl champs getting ready to revel in a historic victory with the people supporting them along the way.
1:12 p.m.: Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos gave a shout out to the Buccaneers as they parade down the Hillsborough River in celebration of their Super Bowl LV victory.
"Enjoy the boat parade @Buccaneers. We had a decent time," he wrote.
12:59 p.m.: The Buccaneers fans are out in full force today.
12:29 p.m.: Just a little bit of everything out on the water today to celebrate the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory.
12:22 p.m.: A moment 18 years in the making for Bucs fans is about to be celebrated in the most Tampa way possible.
12:12 p.m.: Buccaneers fans are ready to go! The team gear and flags are flooding the Hillsborough River parade route.
10:53 a.m.: The weather is looking great for today's parade!
- Everything you need to know about the Buccaneers' Super Bowl champion boat parade
- It’s about to (hopefully) get easier to get a COVID vaccine at a pharmacy near you
- More riot video expected as Trump trial opening arguments begin
- Trump's 2nd impeachment trial: How long will it take?
- 50 Cent's Super Bowl party costs St. Petersburg company its lease at Albert Whitted Airport
- Suspected cyber attack on Oldsmar water plant prompts security review
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter