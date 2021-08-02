Here's what happens to the losing team's Super Bowl championship gear

All that pre-printed Chiefs merchandise doesn't go to waste. Instead, it helps those in need.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

And, Bucs fans will not only have bragging rights for the next year, but they are also already able to buy gear to celebrate the win.

Because the grab for gear is instantaneous for fans, it means both teams have pre-printed hats, shirts and other merchandise declaring themselves No. 1.

But there can only be one -- with every winner comes a loser. So, what happens to the Chiefs' championship gear that they won't need?

The answer -- it all goes to charity.

Two charities, World Vision and Good360 have shipped championship clothing of losing sports teams to people in need across the world. Up until 2015, World Vision was the NFL's primary distributor, according to CNN. Now, the league is partnered with Good360.

Good360 says it's the nonprofit's seventh year working with the NFL to prevent waste and also help those in need. According to its website, it donates merchandise from the Super Bowl, AFC and NFC championships to pre-approved locations and countries throughout the world.

And, the nonprofit makes sure the items are sold as "novelty items" and only go to people who need them.

