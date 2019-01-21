ATLANTA, Georgia — Well the New England Patriots have shocked the world yet again and will travel to Atlanta to face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. In just a few days, Super Bowl LIII will take over Atlanta!

More than 1 million people from across the country will come to the city to take part of the festivities - some of which are starting a week before the day of the big game.

NEWS CENTER Maine's sister station 11Alive is a media partner of the Super Bowl Host Committee. Here's some things you will need to know if you plan on going to the game or other activities on Super Bowl week.

Click here to download the full "Know Before You Go" guide. There's also an app you can download to get Super Bowl LIII information.

Where is Super Bowl 53?

The Super Bowl will be held at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2018. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Fans can enter the stadium at Entry A,B,C, D, E, or F.

RELATED: Maroon 5 to perform at 2019 Super Bowl halftime with these guests

RELATED: 2019 Super Bowl: What ticket holders need to know

What is the Super Bowl Experience?

Super Bowl Experience Driven by Hyundai is the NFL’s interactive theme park celebrating Super Bowl LIII. This will be at the Georgia World Congress Center (Building B).

RELATED: Super Bowl Fan Experience Guide | What to know before you go

RELATED: Super Bowl Experience tickets on sale now

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled By Gatorade

This event is the national kickoff for Super Bowl LIII festivities. It will be on Monday, Jan. 28.

Coaches and players will address the nation for the first time from State Farm Arena.

Get more information on the Super Bowl LIII website.

Super Bowl Host Committee

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon

This concert series is free to the public and will start Sat. Jan 26 and will go on until the day before the Super Bowl. Some of the days are closed to the public.

Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri is producing the event. It will highlight some of the talent in Atlanta. The event will be held each day at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta.

DETAILS: Super Bowl LIVE activities, music acts for concert series announced

RELATED: Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

RELATED: Here is how Atlanta music will be represented in the Super Bowl

Get more information on the Super Bowl LIII website.

Super Bowl Host Committee

How do I get to the Super Bowl?

MARTA

City officials are encouraging people to use public transportation and plan ahead. If you do plan on driving, visit the Super Bowl website to get parking maps and other resources. Also know that Georgia is a hands-free state, meaning it's illegal to hold a phone while driving.

MARTA will expand its schedules surrounding Super Bowl week. Officials said the Breeze Card is the best way to pay when riding MARTA. Every rider must have their own Breeze Card, except for children under 6. There will be commemorative Super Bowl Breeze cards available.

The cost of the Breeze Card is $2.00 in addition to the cost of a fare or day pass. Breeze Cards can also be purchased at the Breeze Vending Machines at each of the 38 MARTA Stations, at RideStores (at Airport or Five Points Station).

Fare

Regular Fare $2.50

$2.50 One-Day Pass $9.00

$9.00 Three-Day Pass $16.00

$16.00 Four-Day Pass $19

Get more transportation information here.

Ridesharing

There are designated drop-off and pick-up locations for the Super Bowl Campus.

Jan. 26–Feb. 2: Centennial Olympic Park Drive, in front of CNN Center

Gameday–Feb. 3: Centennial Olympic Park Drive, in front of CNN Center and the NAPA Yellow Lot (for drop off only)

Parking

Several streets in Downtown will be blocked. Parking permits have already went on sale. MARTA also has free daily parking for customers who park under 24 hours and some of its locations. Long-term parking at a cost is available for customers who park longer than 24 hours at some locations.

Get more information on the Super Bowl LIII website.

Super Bowl road closures

There will be road closures related to Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon starting Monday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Feb. 8. All road closures are subject to change. Please note that all information is subject to change.

RELATED: Super Bowl street closures | Getting through traffic in downtown Atlanta

RELATED: Super Bowl traffic | How to survive the extra cars on the road ahead

Click here to see maps.

- Super Bowl Campus

Starting Monday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Feb. 8

Baker St. NW will be closed between Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW and Luckie St. NW.

Starting Monday, Jan. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 7

Mitchell St. SW will be closed between MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South) to Elliot St. SW.

Mangum St. will be closed between Markham St to Foundry St.

MLK Jr. Dr. SW (South) will be closed between Northside Dr. NW to Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 23 through Thursday, Feb. 7

Andrew Young International Blvd. NW will be closed between Marietta St. NW and Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW.

- NFL Honors

Starting at 1 a.m. on Friday, Feb.1 through 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3

Peachtree St. between Ponce De Leon Avenue and 3rd Street

There will be a full closure of Ponce De Leon Avenue and 3rd Street between West Peachtree and Peachtree

- Super Bowl LIII: Gameday Closures

Starting the Evening of Saturday, Feb. 2 through morning of Monday, Feb. 4