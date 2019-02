CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — New England Patriots fans are showing their support on the slopes before they head indoors to watch the big game.

More than 100 fans wearing Patriots jerseys shared a pregame moment Sunday by creating a sea of blue as they skied together at Maine's Sugarloaf.

RELATED: It's Time! Patriots, Rams set to square off in Super Bowl

Several skied with Patriots flags.

The event was part of a Super Bowl promotion with discounted tickets to anyone wearing a Patriots jersey. The Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were playing Sunday in Atlanta.

“This has become a Super Bowl tradition for many Sugarloafers” Noelle Tuttle, Sugarloaf’s Marketing and Communications Manager said. “We’ve done our job, and now it’s time for the Patriot’s to go do theirs.”