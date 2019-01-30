ATLANTA — Two NFL greats reflected on the rematch 17 years in the making: the Rams and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Willie McGinest is a Patriots Hall of Famer and played linebacker on the team that beat the St. Louis Rams and the “greatest show on turf,” led by quarterback Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXVI. Both are now on-air personalities for the NFL Network.

Super Bowl XXXVI began the Patriots’ dynasty, and now the two meet again 17 years later, and the only part of that game that remains the same is the coach-quarterback duo for the Patriots: Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

“You can’t help it. Every time I get on TV, they show highlights of that game. Bottom line, I think as you get more and more separated from it, you appreciate the moment that you were involved in,” said Warner.

“I tell guys, ‘it’s a great opportunity to make a name for yourselves and to get people to really know who you are.’ We were that team at one point where nobody knew who we were and nobody cared. Especially going against a potent offense like the Rams. Everybody was talking about the Rams,” said McGinest.

Warner praised four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady, who is playing in his ninth Super Bowl, his third in a row.

“He plays the same way now that he played 17 years ago. He has not had to adjust the way that he plays even though he has gotten older and maybe his arm strength isn’t there for his mobility is not there. He still plays the game the same way,” said Warner.

Warner said he thinks the Patriots have the edge in the big game on Sunday.