WASHINGTON — Patrick Mahomes and Demi Lovato had tweeted about performing in the Super Bowl years ago.

After those posts on Twitter, the now champion MVP and national anthem performer could raise their thresholds to multiple Super Bowl titles and a halftime show. Apparently, all it takes to realize your dreams are social media affirmations -- and hard work.

Mahomes, 24, had tweeted around seven years ago during his teenage years that he "bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl." On Sunday, his 286 yards passing and three touchdowns, one rushing, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a championship 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

Lovato, 27, reshared a tweet from 2010 when she said, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a Super Bowl." She did just that in a powerful rendition before the game, and later on, tweeted that she'll do the halftime show next.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates his touchdown pass to Damien Williams in the the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AP

Demi Lovato performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AP