On the field, Patrick Mahomes has already shown a strong chemistry with Travis Kelce.

As it turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback and tight end duo have quite the connection off the field as well.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs held their parade in Kansas City to celebrate their win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday. And just as he was during the game, Mahomes proved to be the star of the show, catching a beer on his float before promptly chugging it and spiking it.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP wasn't done there.

After Mahomes performed his own catch and chug, Kelce -- wearing a customized WWE championship belt -- wandered over to the side of the bus. From there, Mahomes proceeded to pour beer into the mouth of his star tight end with the same type of precision he displayed while targeting him for a 1-yard touchdown pass on Sunday.

Following Kansas City's 31-20 come-from-behind victory against the 49ers on Sunday, Kelce made it clear he was going to live it up.

"Hey, how we doing over there, baby?" the Cleveland Heights native shouted to a teammate across the room during postgame interviews. "I'm ready to party! How about that?!"

Apparently, his star quarterback had the thing in mind.

