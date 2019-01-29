BILLINGS, Mont. — Ozzy's "bearering" of news isn't necessarily good or bad. It all depends on who you're rooting for in this year's Super Bowl.

For Los Angeles Rams fans, it's "bearly" worth mentioning. But for New England Patriots fans, it's another reason to think "pawsitive" headed into the franchise's 11th Super Bowl appearance, the most in NFL history.

Ozzy, a 680-pound grizzly bear at ZooMontana in Billings, Montana, has made his pick for Super Bowl LIII (53) and it's the Patriots.

He was presented with his choices Tuesday morning: two watermelon cakes with whipped cream and fruit, each labeled for the Rams and Patriots.

It took Ozzy mere seconds to decide which one he wanted to devour.

According to the Billings Gazette, the zoo says it's the third opportunity in sever years of Super Bowl predictions bestowed upon Ozzy in which New England was a selection. He has chosen correctly every time.

Ozzy is 5-1 in predicting the Super Bowl winner, the newspaper reports. His only miss was in Super Bowl XLVIII (48) when Seattle upset Denver.

According to ZooMontana's website, Ozzy lives at the zoo with another grizzly named Bruno. While Ozzy's age is unknown Bruno is about 19 years old.

Ozzy's life before ZooMontana is described as a bit troublesome. He lived within Yellowstone National Park and frequently ransacked camps for food. Rather than being put down, he was caught and brought to ZooMontana.

Ozzy was nervous at first, and understandably so, but when introduced to Bruno the two hit it off and became immediate friends. The zoo believes Bruno's strength and confidence helped build confidence in Ozzy.

Both Ozzy and Bruno are eligible for "adoption" on the zoo's website.