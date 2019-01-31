SKOWHEGAN, Maine — After a remarkably perfect prediction of the Patriots win at the AFC Championship, Reverend Mark Tanner is at it again.

With much anticipation, Tanner predicted the New England Patriots will beat the Los Angeles Rams 34-24 in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

Tanner made headlines when he accurately predicted the Pats overtime win in the AFC Championship in Kansas City, on a marquee sign outside his church.

Many wondered if Tanner had some direct line to God. But those who know him well at the Skowhegan Federated Church say he is a huge, crazy, Pats fan.

RELATED: Maine Pastor predicts Patriots win perfectly in church sign

The sign he wrote three days before the AFC game read:

"GOD DOESN'T HAVE A FAVORITE TEAM BUT THE PASTOR DOES!! PATRIOTS 37, CHIEFS 31"

took to the marquee sign outside his church on Friday, Jan. 18, three days before the AFC Championship game in Kansas City with what some may say is a prophetic prediction, but ended up being a statement of pure truth.

Kaley Brown

Tanner shrugged off the perfect prediction days after the Pats win saying it was the first time his score was spot on but his daughter says he has a gift.

"He's probably not right all of the time," added Tanner's daughter, Kaley Brown. "I'd say probably 50% but when he's right, you just have to smile and laugh."

The New England Patriots are now just days away from their third straight Super Bowl.

The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. We can't wait to see Rev. Tanner's Super Bowl sign!