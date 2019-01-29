KENNEBUNK, Maine (NECN) — Don Crisman of Maine has been to every single Super Bowl, and as a lifelong Patriots fan, these games have become more and more special for the 82-year-old.

Crisman remembers the $12 ticket for Super Bowl I.

"They had two college bands at halftime," he said.

It was at the game in Los Angeles that he told his buddies, "this could turn into the World Series of football."

The retired sales manager of a telecommunication company discussed his sweetest Super Bowl memory.

"The Patriots' overtime win, that's probably the best game of all," Crisman said of Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots came back from being down 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

The coldest, he said, was Super Bowl VI in New Orleans. He said the worst one was "the Patriots first Super Bowl, Super Bowl XX. They lost 46-10. It was over at the half."

After the first 20 games, his group thought of milestones they'd hit so they could stop.

From I to LI: All 51 Super Bowl tickets Super Bowl I (1) - Jan. 15, 1967 - Los Angeles - $12 Super Bowl II (2) - Jan. 14, 1968 - Miami - $12 Super Bowl III (3) - Jan. 12, 1969 - Miami - $12 Super Bowl IV (4) - Jan. 11, 1970 - New Orleans - $15 Super Bowl V (5) - Jan. 17, 1971 - Miami - $15 Super Bowl VI (6) - Jan. 16, 1972 - New Orleans - $15 Super Bowl VII (7) - Jan. 14, 1973 - Los Angeles - $15 Super Bowl VIII (8) - Jan. 13, 1974 - Houston - $15 Super Bowl IX (9) - Jan. 12, 1975 - New Orleans - $20 Super Bowl X (10) - Jan. 18, 1976 - Miami - $20 Super Bowl XI (11) - Jan. 9, 1977 - Pasadena, Calif. - $20 Super Bowl XII (12) - Jan. 15, 1978 - New Orleans - $30 Super Bowl XIII (13) - Jan. 21, 1979 - Miami - $30 Super Bowl XIV (14) - Jan. 20, 1980 - Pasadena, Calif. - $30 Super Bowl XV (15) - Jan. 25, 1981 - New Orleans - $40 Super Bowl XVI (16) - Jan. 24, 1982 - Pontiac, Mich. - $40 Super Bowl XVII (17) - Jan. 30, 1983 - Pasadena, Calif. - $40 Super Bowl XVIII (18) - Jan. 22, 1984 - Tampa, Fla. - $60 Super Bowl XIX (19) - Jan. 20, 1985 - Stanford, Calif. - $60 Super Bowl XX (20) - Jan. 26, 1986 - New Orleans - $75 Super Bowl XXI (21) - Jan. 25, 1987 - Pasadena, Calif. - $75 Super Bowl XXII (22) - Jan. 31, 1988 - San Diego - $100 Super Bowl XXIII (23) - Jan. 22, 1989 - Miami - $100 Super Bowl XXIV (24) - Jan. 28, 1990 - New Orleans - $125 Super Bowl XXV (25) - Jan. 27, 1991 - Tampa, Fla. - $150 Super Bowl XXVI (26) - Jan. 26, 1992 - Minneapolis, Minn. - $150 Super Bowl XXVII (27) - Jan. 31, 1993 - Pasadena, Calif. - $175 Super Bowl XXVIII (28) - Jan. 30, 1994 - Atlanta - $175 Super Bowl XXIX (29) - Jan. 29, 1995 - Miami - $200 Super Bowl XXX (30) - Jan. 28, 1996 - Tempe, Ariz. - $200 Super Bowl XXXI (31) - Jan. 26, 1997 - New Orleans - $275 Super Bowl XXXII (32) - Jan. 25, 1998 - San Diego, Calif. - $350 Super Bowl XXXIII (33) - Jan. 31, 1999 - Miami - $325 Super Bowl XXXIV (34) - Jan. 30, 2000 - Atlanta - $325 Super Bowl XXXV (35) - Jan. 28, 2001 - Tampa, Fla. - $325 Super Bowl XXXVI (36) - Feb. 3, 2002 - New Orleans - $400 Super Bowl XXXVII (37) - Jan. 26, 2003 - San Diego, Calif. - $400 Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) - Feb. 1, 2004 - Houston - $500 Super Bowl XXXIX (39) - Feb. 6, 2005 - Jacksonville, Fla. - $500 Super Bowl XL (40) - Feb. 5, 2006 - Detroit - $600 Super Bowl XLI (41) - Feb. 4, 2007 - Miami - $600 Super Bowl XLII (42) - Feb. 3, 2008 - Glendale, Ariz. - $700 Super Bowl XLIII (43) - Feb. 1, 2009 - Tampa, Fla. - $800 Super Bowl XLIV (44) - Feb. 7, 2010 - Miami - $900 Super Bowl XLV (45) - Feb. 6, 2011 - Arlington, Texas - $900 Super Bowl XLVI (46) - Feb. 5, 2012 - Indianapolis - $900 Super Bowl XLVII (47) - Feb. 3, 2013 - New Orleans - $950 Super Bowl XLVIII (48) - Feb. 2, 2014 - East Rutherford, N.J. - $1,000 Super Bowl XLIX (49) - Feb. 1, 2015 - Glendale, Ariz. - $1,500 Super Bowl 50 - Feb. 7, 2016 - Santa Clara, Calif. - $2,500 Super Bowl LI (51) - Feb. 5, 2017 - Houston - $1,100

"I kind of made a plan to drop out after number 30 but the Patriots got into 31, and I gotta go," Crisman said. "Then at Super Bowl L, I said, 'I'm going to go then, that's it,' and the Patriots get in again and again and again."

His Kennebunk home is now a treasure trove of football paraphernalia and his mind an encyclopedia. And when Crisman suffered a serious illness last summer, he didn't think he'd make it to Super Bowl LIII, but the Patriots pulled through, and so did he. Now, he's ready to continue boxing away more memories.