KENNEBUNK, Maine (NECN) — Don Crisman of Maine has been to every single Super Bowl, and as a lifelong Patriots fan, these games have become more and more special for the 82-year-old.

Crisman remembers the $12 ticket for Super Bowl I.

"They had two college bands at halftime," he said.

It was at the game in Los Angeles that he told his buddies, "this could turn into the World Series of football."

The retired sales manager of a telecommunication company discussed his sweetest Super Bowl memory.

"The Patriots' overtime win, that's probably the best game of all," Crisman said of Super Bowl LI, in which the Patriots came back from being down 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

The coldest, he said, was Super Bowl VI in New Orleans. He said the worst one was "the Patriots first Super Bowl, Super Bowl XX. They lost 46-10. It was over at the half."

After the first 20 games, his group thought of milestones they'd hit so they could stop.

From I to LI: All 51 Super Bowl tickets
01 / 52
Super Bowl I (1) - Jan. 15, 1967 - Los Angeles - $12
02 / 52
Super Bowl II (2) - Jan. 14, 1968 - Miami - $12
03 / 52
Super Bowl III (3) - Jan. 12, 1969 - Miami - $12
04 / 52
Super Bowl IV (4) - Jan. 11, 1970 - New Orleans - $15
05 / 52
Super Bowl V (5) - Jan. 17, 1971 - Miami - $15
06 / 52
Super Bowl VI (6) - Jan. 16, 1972 - New Orleans - $15
07 / 52
Super Bowl VII (7) - Jan. 14, 1973 - Los Angeles - $15
08 / 52
Super Bowl VIII (8) - Jan. 13, 1974 - Houston - $15
09 / 52
Super Bowl IX (9) - Jan. 12, 1975 - New Orleans - $20
10 / 52
Super Bowl X (10) - Jan. 18, 1976 - Miami - $20
11 / 52
Super Bowl XI (11) - Jan. 9, 1977 - Pasadena, Calif. - $20
12 / 52
Super Bowl XII (12) - Jan. 15, 1978 - New Orleans - $30
13 / 52
Super Bowl XIII (13) - Jan. 21, 1979 - Miami - $30
14 / 52
Super Bowl XIV (14) - Jan. 20, 1980 - Pasadena, Calif. - $30
15 / 52
Super Bowl XV (15) - Jan. 25, 1981 - New Orleans - $40
16 / 52
Super Bowl XVI (16) - Jan. 24, 1982 - Pontiac, Mich. - $40
17 / 52
Super Bowl XVII (17) - Jan. 30, 1983 - Pasadena, Calif. - $40
18 / 52
Super Bowl XVIII (18) - Jan. 22, 1984 - Tampa, Fla. - $60
19 / 52
Super Bowl XIX (19) - Jan. 20, 1985 - Stanford, Calif. - $60
20 / 52
Super Bowl XX (20) - Jan. 26, 1986 - New Orleans - $75
21 / 52
Super Bowl XXI (21) - Jan. 25, 1987 - Pasadena, Calif. - $75
22 / 52
Super Bowl XXII (22) - Jan. 31, 1988 - San Diego - $100
23 / 52
Super Bowl XXIII (23) - Jan. 22, 1989 - Miami - $100
24 / 52
Super Bowl XXIV (24) - Jan. 28, 1990 - New Orleans - $125
25 / 52
Super Bowl XXV (25) - Jan. 27, 1991 - Tampa, Fla. - $150
26 / 52
Super Bowl XXVI (26) - Jan. 26, 1992 - Minneapolis, Minn. - $150
27 / 52
Super Bowl XXVII (27) - Jan. 31, 1993 - Pasadena, Calif. - $175
28 / 52
Super Bowl XXVIII (28) - Jan. 30, 1994 - Atlanta - $175
29 / 52
Super Bowl XXIX (29) - Jan. 29, 1995 - Miami - $200
30 / 52
Super Bowl XXX (30) - Jan. 28, 1996 - Tempe, Ariz. - $200
31 / 52
Super Bowl XXXI (31) - Jan. 26, 1997 - New Orleans - $275
32 / 52
Super Bowl XXXII (32) - Jan. 25, 1998 - San Diego, Calif. - $350
33 / 52
Super Bowl XXXIII (33) - Jan. 31, 1999 - Miami - $325
34 / 52
Super Bowl XXXIV (34) - Jan. 30, 2000 - Atlanta - $325
35 / 52
Super Bowl XXXV (35) - Jan. 28, 2001 - Tampa, Fla. - $325
36 / 52
Super Bowl XXXVI (36) - Feb. 3, 2002 - New Orleans - $400
37 / 52
Super Bowl XXXVII (37) - Jan. 26, 2003 - San Diego, Calif. - $400
38 / 52
Super Bowl XXXVIII (38) - Feb. 1, 2004 - Houston - $500
39 / 52
Super Bowl XXXIX (39) - Feb. 6, 2005 - Jacksonville, Fla. - $500
40 / 52
Super Bowl XL (40) - Feb. 5, 2006 - Detroit - $600
41 / 52
Super Bowl XLI (41) - Feb. 4, 2007 - Miami - $600
42 / 52
Super Bowl XLII (42) - Feb. 3, 2008 - Glendale, Ariz. - $700
43 / 52
Super Bowl XLIII (43) - Feb. 1, 2009 - Tampa, Fla. - $800
44 / 52
Super Bowl XLIV (44) - Feb. 7, 2010 - Miami - $900
45 / 52
Super Bowl XLV (45) - Feb. 6, 2011 - Arlington, Texas - $900
46 / 52
Super Bowl XLVI (46) - Feb. 5, 2012 - Indianapolis - $900
47 / 52
Super Bowl XLVII (47) - Feb. 3, 2013 - New Orleans - $950
48 / 52
Super Bowl XLVIII (48) - Feb. 2, 2014 - East Rutherford, N.J. - $1,000
49 / 52
Super Bowl XLIX (49) - Feb. 1, 2015 - Glendale, Ariz. - $1,500
50 / 52
Super Bowl 50 - Feb. 7, 2016 - Santa Clara, Calif. - $2,500
51 / 52
Super Bowl LI (51) - Feb. 5, 2017 - Houston - $1,100
52 / 52

"I kind of made a plan to drop out after number 30 but the Patriots got into 31, and I gotta go," Crisman said. "Then at Super Bowl L, I said, 'I'm going to go then, that's it,' and the Patriots get in again and again and again."

His Kennebunk home is now a treasure trove of football paraphernalia and his mind an encyclopedia. And when Crisman suffered a serious illness last summer, he didn't think he'd make it to Super Bowl LIII, but the Patriots pulled through, and so did he. Now, he's ready to continue boxing away more memories.