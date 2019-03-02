KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fan responsible for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship has been issued a lifetime ban from Arrowhead Stadium, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

KMBC's William Joy first reported the story when he tweeted video clearly showing a green laser being pointed at Brady on two different occasions during the AFC title game.

The Kansas City police department told Schefter they were ready to cite the fan with disorderly conduct, but the Chiefs organization was pushing for "the harshest penalty possible."

RELATED: Did someone shine a laser pointer at Tom Brady's face during the AFC game?

Chiefs officials issued the lifetime ban, telling Schefter, "There's a lot of pride in Kansas City, and we and our fans thought, 'You don't do that here.'".

Michael Mansur, spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, told the Kansas City Star that charges have not been filed as of Sunday.

RELATED: Did the laser affect Brady's game? Likely not if low-powered, doctor says

This is not the first time the NFL has had to deal with laser pointers at games.

According to CBS Sports, then Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler was the target of a laser pointer in a 2016 game against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City. Osweiler told CBS Sports at the time that the laser was "very noticeable."

According to ESPN, lasers are prohibited at NFL games and security will be on the lookout for such devices at Super Bowl LIII.