ATLANTA — Staff at Mercedes-Benz stadium welcomed the press on a tour of the less than two-year-old stadium Tuesday which will host the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium features a retractable roof, and everyone in the media wanted to know if that roof would be open for Sunday’s matchup.

General manager Scott Jenkins said that decision is up to the NFL, and they will wait until game day to make that call.

Jenkins said that choice is dependent on the weather, but said there’s no magic number for temperature to allow it to be open. Jenkins said if it is 60 or above, it will likely be open, but if it’s raining, they will likely keep it closed.

Once the NFL decides and the game starts, the roof will stay in that position throughout the game.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 300 feet tall and 2 million square feet. 71,000 people can fit inside. The 360-degree video board is the largest in the world.

NFL staff has been in Atlanta since January preparing the stadium for the fans and media attending the game, and the staff here are hoping to make a good impression.

”It’s just the sheer volume of people that are here and the long days that it takes to get ready for this event. Any sporting event I’ve ever done takes about a week to get ready for it. Here it’s a full month, and the complexity and sheer the way it’s produced is beyond anything I’ve ever seen, so it’s going to be an awesome show,” said Jenkins.

Part of the tour included showing off NFL staff putting some finishing touches on the stadium, including testing the sky-cam attached by wires that scans over the seats and players on the field.

”It’s huge. Having the Super Bowl is as big as it gets. We’re thrilled to have it here at Mercedes Benz Stadium – what I think is the best stadium around. Everything we have going on the campus, all the activities are in one small place and I think it’s going to be a great experience for the fans,” said Jenkins.

The general manager said they expect to sell 65,000 hot dogs on Sunday. Those will cost $2, as well sodas. Pizza will cost $3, and cheeseburgers and domestic beers will cost $5. Those prices are already on the cheaper side for stadium concessions, and Jenkins said they will not boost prices because of the Super Bowl.