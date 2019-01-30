ATLANTA — NFL players who are Maine natives are not numerous, but this season's Patriots team has one: defensive end Derek Rivers. He was born in Augusta, and he gives a shout out to his home state and his relatives watching from Vacationland whenever he gets the chance.

His aunt, Sandra Dunn, is an art teacher in Chelsea Elementary School and one of Derek’s biggest fans. Her art class is decorated with Derek stuff. Pictures, drawings and autographed gear adorn the walls. She’s not shy about sharing with her students, and says they love hearing stories about her successful nephew.

“The most exciting night of my life, and my husband hates to hear me say this because it should be our wedding, but it was the night Derek got drafted," says Dunn. "When the Patriots came up and said his name I was screaming in my kitchen. I couldn’t believe it.”

She believes it now that she’s seen him suit up and get in the game. Rivers was injured last season, but is healthy this year and has two tackles and a sack in six games played. He’ll be on the sidelines come kick-off on Sunday.

“I hope he gets a Super Bowl ring," says Dunn. "That would just be amazing."