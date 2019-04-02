Bud Light brought their A-game for its Super Bowl commercial this year, leaning once again on medieval characters made famous last year for their line, “Dilly, dilly!”

The commercial focused on a shipment of corn syrup that was mistakenly brought to the Bud Light castle. The king said that the delivery must have been meant for the beer company's competitor Miller Light, as Bud Light claims it doesn't use corn syrup when it brews.

And so, the quest begins!

The king and his servants roll the giant barrel of corn syrup through the kingdom's treacherous mountains, forests and sea monster-filled waters until they reach the castle of Miller Light.

Unfortunately for them, Miller Light has already received its shipment of corn syrup. The medieval servant at the Miller Light castle suggests they take the barrel of corn syrup to Coors Light, as they also use corn syrup.

And so, the quest continues through the valleys, forests and mountains until the people of Bud Light reach the kingdom of Coors Light – and alas, it is their barrel of corn syrup.

The Bud Light commercial ends with a quick quip from the Coors Light gatekeeper who says, “To be clear, we brew Coors Light with corn syrup!”

Watch the entire commercial below: