The G.O.A.T and Gronk: Best friends headed to Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski share a special bond, on and off the field.

TAMPA, Fla — With connections so incredible on the field, it's clear that Brady and Gronk share a special connection off the field, too.

Teammates and long-time friends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are heading into yet another Super Bowl together, hoping to take home a win this Sunday with the Bucs.

Brady and Gronk have built a dynasty together. Having won three Super Bowl rings, some call them the greatest quarterback and greatest tight end the game has ever seen.

The dynamic duo played together in New England for eight years before Gronk came out of retirement to join Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They celebrated the reunion with a hilarious video posted to Twitter.

The "bad boys for life" are known to have a little fun, like in this video celebrating their recent NFC championship win.

The unlikely pair even has a show on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youtube channel called "Tommy & Gronky" where they show off their bond through games and challenges.