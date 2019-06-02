BOSTON — What's another record for the New England Patriots?

This year's – err, this month's – duck boat parade was one for the books, according to officials. The Boston Police Department says an estimated 1.5 million fans showed up for the Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday.

Sgt. Detective John Boyle told the Boston Herald that Tuesday's turnout was the "largest crowd Boston has seen at a parade."

New England's party comes just months after its "regional capital" hosted a World Series victory parade for the 2018 champion Boston Red Sox.

Fans will now have to suffer until June for their next possible chance to claim a championship trophy. Your move, Celtics and Bruins.

Overall, the substantial crowd was well mannered. Authorities only reported 14 arrests, NBC 10 Boston reports, and the Boston Police Department tweeted "Thanks for behaving like champions."