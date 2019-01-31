Atlanta is no stranger to hosting big events, but the energy is high for Super Bowl 53.

Still, there's a lot to see in the A, outside of just some football.

The temptation in Atlanta is to just hit the tourist spots, like the World of Coke and the Aquarium. Those are cool, don't get me wrong, but to find the soul of the city you have to travel to the three major neighborhoods: Downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead.

Downtown has some of the tourist traps, but it also hosts the MLK National Historic Park, which is a must-visit to get a sense of the childhood of the man that would change the nation.

Midtown is my favorite neighborhood. In a word it's...vibrant. It's the most walk-able and the best for people watching.

Buckhead isn't my scene, but if you've got a couple of thousand dollars to burn on clothes, don't miss it. Also, there are some posh restaurants here. Bring a suit jacket.