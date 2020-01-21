The NFL Draft is heading to Las Vegas.

And what a sight it will be.

On Tuesday, the NFL and Las Vegas announced the exact location of where they will be hosting the league's annual draft this spring. And the images and details didn't disappoint, as it was revealed that this year's NFL Draft will be held directly on the famous Vegas Strip on a stage constructed next to the Caesars Forum.

Meanwhile, the event's red carpet will be constructed on the famed Fountains of Bellagio. That means that players and their families will be transported by boat to the red carpet stage prior to the beginning of the first round on Thursday, April 23.

As one might imagine, the unique nature of this year's draft stage provided plenty of fodder on social media. That proved especially true in Northeast Ohio, with Cleveland set to host the 2021 NFL Draft in what will likely be a much less glamorized setting.

The schedule for the 2020 NFL Draft is as follows:

Thursday, April 23: Noon -- 9 p.m. PT or the end of round one

Friday, April 24: Noon -- 9 p.m. PT or the end of round three

Saturday, April 25: 9 a.m. -- 6 p.m. PT or the end of round seven

