MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins have reportedly parted ways with ex-Patriots wideout Danny Amendola, who won two Super Bowls while in New England.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins released Amendola on Friday following many discussions between the organization, Amendola and his agent to keep him in Miami, which ultimately didn't work out.

In 2018 with Miami, the wide receiver's 10th NFL season, he caught 59 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per completion.

Amendola played five seasons in Foxboro from 2013-2017.

