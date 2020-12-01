CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have their man. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns have hired Kevin Stefanski to be their new head coach.

The 37-year-old Stefanski has been an assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings dating back to 2006. In 2019, he served as the team's offensive coordinator, with Minnesota ranking eighth in the NFL in scoring and 10th in yards per play.

After upsetting the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Wild Card round last weekend, the Vikings' season came to an end on Saturday with a 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

