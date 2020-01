Unless you're the NCAA, Odell Beckham Jr.'s postgame celebration following LSU's victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday may have seemed like harmless fun.

As it turns out, that may not be the case.

According to NOLA.com, a simple battery arrest warrant for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been issued in New Orleans. The warrant for Beckham's arrest comes a day after a video made the rounds on social media, which showed the 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver appearing to slap a police officer on the rear end after the officer urged LSU players to stop smoking cigars during their postgame celebration in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Beckham's interaction with the officer wasn't the only negative attention he drew as he celebrated his alma mater's national championship. Shortly after the Tigers' 42-25 victory on Monday, the 2014 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was seen handing out cash to multiple LSU players, which would constitute an NCAA violation.

Although LSU initially said it believed the money was fake, it later issued a statement saying that it was investigating the matter. Appearing on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow confirmed the money was real.

