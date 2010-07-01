Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed: See who is headed to Canton

Former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas was among the nine inductees announced on Thursday night during the NFL Honors.

CANTON, Ohio — It's official.

Nine NFL legends have been selected to head to Canton as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023, headlined by former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas and New York Jets cornerback Darelle Revis, was announced Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Below is everything you need to know about the inductees as well as this summer's induction ceremony in Stark County:

Who are the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees?

Ronde Barber

HOF Finalist: 3 | Year of Eligibility: 6

Position: Cornerback/Safety

Ht: 5-10, Wt: 186

NFL Career: 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seasons: 16, Games: 241

College: Virginia

Drafted: 3rd Round (66th overall), 1997

Born: April 7, 1975, in Montgomery County, Va.



Dan Coryell

HOF Finalist: 7 | Year of Eligibility: 36

Position: Coach

NFL Career: 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

Seasons: 14, Games: 195

College: Washington

Born: Oct. 17, 1924, in Seattle

Died: July 1, 2010, in Le Mesa, Calif.

Chuck Howley

HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 45

Position: Linebacker

Ht: 6-3, Wt: 228

NFL Career: 1958-59 Chicago Bears, 1961-1973 Dallas Cowboys

Seasons: 15, Games: 180

College: West Virginia

Drafted: 1st Round (7th Overall), 1958

Born: June 28, 1936, in Wheeling, W. Va.

Joe Klecko

HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 30

Position: Defensive End, Defensive Tackle, Nose Tackle

Ht: 6-3, Wt: 263

NFL Career: 1977-1987 New York Jets, 1988 Indianapolis Colts

Seasons: 12, Games: 155

College: Temple

Drafted: 6th Round (144th Overall), 1977

Born: Oct. 15, 1953, in Chester, Pa.

Darrelle Revis

HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1

Position: Cornerback

Ht: 5-11, Wt: 198

NFL Career: 2007-2012, 2015-16 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers,

2014 New England Patriots, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs

Seasons: 11, Games: 145

College: Pittsburgh

Drafted: 1st Round (14th Overall), 2007

Born: July 14, 1985, in Aliquippa, Pa.

Ken Riley

HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 35

Position: Cornerback

Ht: 5-11, Wt: 181

NFL Career: 1969-1983 Cincinnati Bengals

Seasons: 15, Games: 207

College: Florida A&M

Drafted: 6th Round (135th Overall), 1969

Born: Aug. 6, 1947, in Bartow, Fla.

Died: June 7, 2020, in Bartow, Fla.

Joe Thomas

HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1

Position: Offensive Tackle

Ht: 6-6, Wt: 312

NFL Career: 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns

Seasons: 11, Games: 167

College: Wisconsin

Drafted: 1st Round (3rd Overall), 2007

Born: Dec. 4, 1984, in Brookfield, Wisc.

Zach Thomas

HOF Finalist: 4 | Year of Eligibility: 10

Position: Linebacker

Ht: 5-11, Wt: 235

NFL Career: 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Seasons: 13, Games: 184

College: Texas Tech

Drafted: 5th Round (154th Overall), 1996

Born: Sept. 1, 1973, in Pampa, Texas

DeMarcus Ware

HOF Finalist: 2 | Year of Eligibility: 2

Position: Linebacker/Defensive End

Ht: 6-4, Wt: 258

NFL Career: 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos

Seasons: 12, Games: 178

College: Troy State

Drafted: 1st Round (11th Overall), 2005

Born: July 31, 1982, in Auburn, Ala.

Introducing the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023!



-@rondebarber

-@Revis24

-@joethomas73

-Zach Thomas

-@DeMarcusWare

-Chuck Howley

-Joe Klecko

-Ken Riley

-Don Coryell



The #PFHOF23 class will be enshrined this August.



Full Story: https://t.co/U2RSINVfDU pic.twitter.com/V45PblwZId — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

How were the inductees selected?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's 49-person selection committee met virtually on Jan. 17 to conduct the annual vote.

When is the Class of 2023 Enshrimenet ceremony?

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

What events are happening during Enshrinement Week?

The 2023 Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton is set to kick off on Aug. 3:

Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game (teams to be determined)

Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner

Aug. 5: Class of 2023 Enshrinement

Aug. 5: Concert for Legends featuring Zac Brown Band

How to get tickets for Enshrinement Week?

Travel and VIP packages for Enshrinement Weekend will be available online via On Location Friday, Feb. 17, at noon. Fans can secure their place at the front of the line with a Priority Access deposit

Individual tickets for the Hall of Fame Game, Class of 2023 Enshriment and the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner will go on sale in the coming weeks

Tickets for the Concert for Legends are on sale now at HOFVillage.com

Prior to the NFL Honors on Thursday night, Joe Thomas, as well as Barber, Howley, Klecko, Revis, Zach Thomas and Ware, received a special knock at their door with NFL Hall of Famers delivering the news.

A preview of those moments can be watched below: