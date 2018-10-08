(USA TODAY) -- Here are the winners and losers from the New England Patriots’ preseason game against the Washington Redskins.

n considering these winners and losers, we weighed the first half heavier than the second half when the Patriots’ reserves picked up the slack after a rough start by many of the team’s starters.

It’s worth highlighting, however, Trent Harris’ strip sack which Geneo Grissom scooped and returned to the 1-yard line.

Winner: Jeremy Hill, RB He finished the game with 11 rushes for 55 yards and a touchdown. He added two receptions for 14 yards. Whats more, he proved solid pass protection, one of the most essential parts of earning a running back job with the Patriots. Hill pancaked Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton while protecting Brian Hoyer.

On a night when the Patriots struggled mightily to get things going on offense — something Bill Belichick was quick to note at halftime— Hill was consistent.

Winner: Ralph Webb, RB

The running back finished with two touchdowns and two successful 2-point conversions, one on a carry and one on a reception. He managed a full preseason takeover after a very quiet training camp.

To some degree, Webb’s strong performance was to be expected with so much garbage time in the first preseason game. But still, the Vanderbilt product and undrafted free agent deserves praise for his late-game heroics after the Patriots fell behind, 17-3, at the end of the first half.

Loser: Mike Gillislee, RB

Gillislee had an 11-yard run which bettered his lackluster day. He still finished with 14 carries for 43 yards at 3 yards per carry. That’s worse than 2017 when he averaged 3.7 and got benched for a six-game stretch.

He needed a good showing in preseason. Instead, Hill and Webb stole the spotlight.

Winner: Keion Crossen, CB

Crossen managed to prevent receptions on his first two targets, and logged a pass-breakup. The 2018 seventh-round pick also managed one tackle and one quarterback hit.

Loser: Stephon Gilmore, CB

In the first quarter, Gilmore was targeted three times for three receptions and 39 yards. On the third target, Gilmore clearly read run which gave receiver Robert Davis a split second to create separation on a drag route, which turned into 20-yard gain.

They didn’t play in this ugly preseason contest. That’s a win for the veterans.

Losers: Patriots fans in attendance

They weren’t happy to see Brady and Gronk on the sideline (though they should have been). During Brian Hoyer’s ugly first half, the Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium were chanting, “We want Brady.”

Winner: Devin Lucien, WR He finished the game with four receptions for 71 yards. Lucien helped Hoyer lead New England on a quick drive for a field goal at the end of the first half. Those were the only good 38 seconds all first half, according to Belichick. Lucien managed two receptions for 47 yards. Loser: Isaiah Wynn, LT For reasons unknown, the rookie and 23rd overall selection did not log snaps at left tackle — or anywhere on the offensive line. After starting left tackle Trent Brown departed the game (along with the rest of the starting offensive line), Matt Tobin took over at the position. Wynn seemed like the second option at left tackle — this first preseason game called that into question. Winner: Derek Rivers, DE The second-year defensive end is in his NFL rookie season after tearing his ACL during training camp in 2017. He got the start in place of Trey Flowers, who didn’t play on Thursday night. Rivers finished the game with three tackles and a quarterback hit. He also managed a number of pressures, including a play when he bench pressed right tackle John Kling before Rivers got hands on a Colt McCoy throw. Loser: Julian Edelman, WR The receiver was clearly not happy with his return to the football field after rehabbing an ACL injury. Despite staying in the game well into the second quarter, he logged zero receptions on zero targets. He was spotted jamming his helmet into the ground on the sideline.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM