(Patriots Wire) — Here’s a look at the trailer for the “Epilogue” episode of Tom Brady’s documentary series, “Tom vs. Time.” (The video may take a moment to load.) The episode airs at noon Wednesday, Sept. 5 on Facebook Watch.

“When I look at probably the last six months, it’s been the first time where I’ve taken a little break,” Brady said in the trailer while speaking about spending more time with his family this offseason. “If I’m going to do something at this point, it’s going to be because I enjoy it. It’s going to be [expletive] hard to do. I think it’s going to be very hard to do.”

