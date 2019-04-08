FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady has been offered $23 million dollars for this season.

In a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Schefter says Brady has been granted a two-year extension with the Patriots, which will take him through the 2021 season.

RELATED| Patriots' 2019 camp officially opens Thursday

Schefter also said that the deal would be adjusted each year he continues playing, and that the $23 million dollars Brady was offered was an $8 million dollar increase over what he was scheduled to make this year.