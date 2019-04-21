New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a heartfelt message congratulating his parents on their 50th wedding anniversary on his Instagram account on Friday.

Since then, more than 500,000 people have liked the post.

"The strength of their marriage has always been an inspiration and the best example to me and my sisters of what true love, respect and commitment mean," the post reads.

"Life always has its ups and downs and their togetherness in good and bad taught us teamwork. Their trust, love and dedication as parents taught us how to become the parents we are today. They have always put our family first and instilled in us the values they were taught from their parents, which we now carry on and teach our own kids. They have always encouraged us to attain milestones and we’re honored to celebrate this one they’ve achieved. We love you so much, mom and dad. Happy anniversary!!!"