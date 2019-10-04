BROOKLINE, Mass. — It's tough being a six-time Super Bowl champion.

After all the giant celebrations, champagne showers, team parties, duck boat parades, ring ceremonies and more, there's still a chance, two months later, you'll find a stray piece of confetti stuck inside your helmet.

Being the best comes at a price some are just not willing to pay. But this, straight up, is a classic example of what can happen when you're the GOAT.

RELATED: Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Tom Brady

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a short video Wednesday of him outside his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, gearing up for some sort of workout. He's wearing sweats, gloves and has his helmet in his hands.

"Confetti," Brady says, looking inside the helmet.

Tom Terrific picks out a blue piece of celebratory tissue paper from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and flicks it away, asking, "Did we keep the other confetti?"

Personal trainer Alex Guerrero smiles in the background.

Knowing Brady's current state of mind, and prioritization of family over football whenever possible, it's likely he purposefully hadn't touched his equipment since the big game, making this pleasant discovery not all too surprising.

Confetti aside, the video's caption, "back at it," means only one thing: NFL Kickoff 2019 is five months away and Brady, 41, will once again be at the helm.

We already knew this, of course, but him saying those words undeniably adds comfort, knowing our years with him at quarterback in Foxboro are limited.