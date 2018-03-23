*UPDATE* 5/10 7:45 p.m. – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the February break-in at Gronkowski's house.

Foxboro Police Chief Bill Baker said Thursday afternoon that 26-year-old Shayne Denn of Tewksbury was arrested by deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Maine.

Denn was wanted by Foxboro police for breaking and entering, three counts of larceny of a firearm, larceny of more than $250 and malicious destruction of property and trespassing.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Denn was arrested in Chesterville and charged by deputies with being a fugitive from justice and giving a false name and address.

Police said he was pulled over on Chesterville Hill Road after reports of suspicious activity. Police said he provided them a false name and date of birth. Additional law enforcement arrived on scene and Denn's vehicle was searched. The sheriff's office said numerous stolen items and evidence of criminal activity were discovered.

Denn later admitted to his true identity at Franklin County Detention Center, the sheriff's office said.

Chief Baker said Denn is under investigation in Maine and told NEWS CENTER Maine he's confident Massachusetts prosecutors will seek his extradition back to the state to face charges there.

*UPDATE* 3/27 4:45 p.m. – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the February break-in at Gronkowski's house.

Police in Foxboro announced Monday the arrest of 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell of Foxborough, who was wanted for two counts of receiving stolen property of more than $250.

Police said Tyrrell turned himself into police that afternoon.

He's being held on $10,000 cash bail.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, have made an arrest in connection with a burglary last month at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Hours following the team's arrival home following Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Gronkowski returned to his residence to find signs a robbery had taken place. In a call with a 911 dispatcher, he said, "while I was gone, my whole house got robbed, while on the Super Bowl trip, and I just got back."

Foxborough police arrested 31-year-old Anthony Almeida of Randolph early Friday and charged him with breaking and entering nighttime, two counts of receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property.

Items recovered since police launched the investigation into the robbery include an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch and two 1800s rare coins. Police said other items, including firearms owned by Robert Goon, who is described by police as a victim, have not yet been recovered.

Two other suspects remain at large, being sought in connection with the robbery: Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, wanted for breaking and entering, three counts of larceny of a firearm, larceny of more than $250 and malicious destruction of property and trespassing; and Eric Tyrrell, 28, of Foxborough, wanted for two counts of receiving stolen property of more than $250.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two at-large suspects is asked to call the Foxborough Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

