ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi had a stroke Thursday on the Fourth of July, his family announced Friday through the Tedy's Team Foundation.

Tedy's Team was created not long after Bruschi's first stroke 14 years ago, occurring days after the 31-year-old linebacker played in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Bruschi, now 46, is said to be "recovering well" at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

"Yesterday afternoon, Tedy had a stroke, known as a TIA," the statement reads. "He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties."

A TIA is generally referred to as a mini-stroke.

Through the statement, Bruschi thanked Sturdy Memorial's staff for all that they've done and the public for its ongoing encouragement.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also released a statement, stating, "we are relieved to learn that he recognized the early symptoms and immediately sought and received treatment." He and the team commented on Bruschi's efforts of stroke advocacy, and extended their thoughts to him and his family.

Since 2005, Tedy's Team has raised more than $5 million to support the American Stroke Association and help reduce deaths from stroke.

DONATE: Tedy's Team

Five days ago, Bruschi posted a photo to his Instagram showing him running Portland's Eastern Promenade Trail. When asked in the comment section what he was doing in Portland, Bruschi replied, "running 😉."

Bruschi called Portland a "nice city" in reply to a comment apologizing for the lack of great weather that weekend, and the Eastern Prom a "good call" to visit.

Unlike heart attacks, strokes usually cause no pain, so the warning signs often are missed by victims and people around them. Symptoms include:

Sudden weakness or numbness of the face, arm, leg or one side of the body

Sudden dimness or loss of vision, especially in one eye

Difficulty or inability to speak

Sudden severe headaches

Unexplained dizziness or sudden falls

ADDITIONAL INFO: American Stroke Association

FAST is an acronym used as a mnemonic to help detect and enhance responsiveness to the needs of a person having a stroke.

The acronym stands for Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties and Time to call emergency services.