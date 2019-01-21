It was February 3rd, 2002. The Patriots were in Super Bowl 36 against the mighty St. Louis Rams. New England was a 14-point underdog which at the time, was the 3rd biggest point spread in Super Bowl history.

Lee Goldberg, Dave Thompson, and Lee Nelson in New Orleans for The New England Patriots first Super Bowl win in 2002.

NCM



A 48 yard Adam Vinatieri field goal at the buzzer marked the first time in Super Bowl history the game had been won on the final play and it was the first Lombardi trophy for the Patriots who came into the game as a 14 point underdog, which was the 3rd biggest Super Bowl Point spread at the time. Nobody thought they could win.



It had been 15 years since a Boston sports team had won a world championship and when the Pats beat the Rams, it set off a run of 11 titles in the last 16 years. The Patriots with five, 01', 03', 04', 14', 16', the Red Sox with four, 04', 07', 13', 18', Celtics with one, 08' and the Bruins with one, 11'.