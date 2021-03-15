Spending spree: Patriots add Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills

It's the most guaranteed money the Patriots have spent on free agents in an offseason over the past decade

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots moved quickly on Monday to address some of the key weaknesses from last year's 7-9 team.

The Patriots agreed to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith, linebacker Matthew Judon, nose tackle Davon Godchaux and safety Jalen Mills within a span of two hours on the first day of the NFL's free agent tampering window, according to reports.

The team did get a bit of bad news later in the day, however, when offensive lineman Joe Thuney signed with the Chiefs for five years and $80 million.

But later came word of another addition: wide receiver Nelson Agholor agreeing terms, according to a report.

The activity left the team transformed, with the NFL Draft still to come.

Former Titans’ TE Jonnu Smith reached agreement with the Patriots on a 4–year, $50 million deals that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

"Happy but never Satisfied!!" Godchaux said on Twitter after the news broke. "More work to do!!!"

Happy but never Satisfied!! More work to do!!! — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) March 15, 2021

Godchaux, 26, started all five games he played in last season, totaling 14 tackles before suffering a season-ending biceps injury in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins in the two prior seasons.

Around 3 p.m., Schefter reported the Patriots had agreed to sign Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and Philadelphia Eagles safety Jalen Mills as well.

And the spending spree in Foxboro continues: Former Ravens’ LB Matt Judon reached agreement on a four-year, $56 million deal, including $32 million guaranteed with the New England Patriots, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Judon, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020 and was considered one of the top free agent pass rushers. He totaled 51 tackles and six sacks in 2020, missing two games due to COVID-19. Over his career, he has 34.5 sacks.

Judon is expected to provide an immediate boost to a lackluster Patriots front seven that ranked 26th in the NFL in sacks last season. Pending free agents Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Deatrich Wise and John Simon accounted for nearly half of that sack total in 2020.

Mills, 26, played in 15 games for the Eagles last season, starting all of them. He had 74 tackles and one interception.

More for the Patriots: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year, $24 million deal including $9M guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

This is the most guaranteed money the Patriots have spent on free agents in an offseason over the past decade, according to Schefter.

Agholor, should he join, would add a much-needed threat at wide receiver. He spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders after five years with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won the 2017 Super Bowl over the Patriots.

He tied a career-high for touchdowns in 2020 with eight while putting up a career-high 896 yards.

A source told NFL Network's Ian Rapaport that he Agholor agreed to terms with the Pats.