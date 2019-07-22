FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots' No. 1 receiver and reigning Super Bowl MVP is reportedly expected to miss about three weeks of training due to injury.

ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Field Yates jointly reported Monday, citing league sources, that Julian Edelman was spotted at his youth camp over the weekend with a small brace on his left thumb.

Edelman is expected to miss about three weeks, Schefter and Yates reported.

Training camp officially opens Thursday morning in Foxboro with the Patriots' first public practice of the 2019 season.

Three weeks from Monday would position Edelman's return for Aug. 12, which falls between New England's first two of four preseason games — Aug. 8 at Detroit and Aug. 17 at Tennessee.

A suspension caused Edelman to miss Weeks 1-4 of the 2018 regular season.