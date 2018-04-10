(Patriots Wire) — The New England Patriots should have tight end Rob Gronkowski and receiver Julian Edelman for their Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski is expected to be active tonight vs. the Colts despite the questionable status that limited his practice time this week as well as his availability Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2018

Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman will make his 2018 season debut tonight vs. the Colts, per league source, marking his return from a four-game suspension and the ACL he tore in August 2017.



Edelman can thank, in part…the Boston Celtics, per @wojespn.https://t.co/agXJPFwA4H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2018

Gronkowski did not practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury, but was limited for a walkthrough on Wednesday. He was listed as questionable for the game.

Edelman is returning from a four-game suspension, which might pose some significant mental hurdles as he prepares for a Thursday night game. What’s more, he suffered and ACL tear in the 2017 preseason and has not played in a regular season game since.

To add Edelman to the roster, the Patriots will have to cut another player. That move has yet to be announced.

